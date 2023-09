OAN’s Monica Paige

1:25 PM – Monday, September 11, 2023

Biden is in Alaska today, meeting and speaking with First Responders and Service Members on this September 11th – commemorating the lives lost in that terror attack 22 years ago. For more on this, we turn to One America’s White House Correspondent, Monica Paige.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement