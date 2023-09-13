August Annual Inflation Increased To 3.7%, While Income Falls And Poverty Rises

OAN’s Alicia Summers

6:35 PM – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

August annual Inflation increased to 3.7% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, CPI report. According to the U.S. Census Bureau: From 2021 to 2022:

– Income fell, and poverty rose, reflecting economic challenges stemming from the end of pandemic-era programs necessitated by extended lockdowns.

– Child poverty more than doubled.

– Overall poverty rate increased to 12.4%. It was 10.5% in 2019. 12.7% in 2016.

– Median household income dropped about 2.3%.

Tony Drake, Drake & Associates joins OAN’s Alicia Summers.

