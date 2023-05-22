Arizona sheriff, Mark Lamb says “the war against woke cancel culture is one worth fighting” after he was canceled

OAN’s Alicia Summers

1:45 PM – Monday, May 22, 2023

Arizona sheriff, Mark Lamb says “the war against woke cancel culture is one worth fighting” after the non-profit group, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers canceled him due to complaints about his conservative politics.

Sheriff Lamb lost his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter to an alleged drunk driver last year.

So MADD asked him to be a keynote speaker at their event in Phoenix this July, but then uninvited him.

Sheriff Lamb joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to explain what happened.

Advertisement