Arizona flash floods leave 4 dead in Globe as state of emergency declared

Severe storms unleashed heavy rain and flash floods in Arizona, killing four people and devastating the rural mining town of Globe. Residents were forced onto rooftops as floodwaters swept away cars and scattered propane tanks through downtown, creating dangerous conditions.

Governor Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency for Gila County while search and rescue teams continue looking for missing residents. Cleanup efforts are underway as Arizona communities begin recovering from the disaster.



