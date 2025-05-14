April Inflation Report: Tariffs Didn’t Hit As Hard, Inflation Hits 4-Year Low

OAN’s Alicia Summers
12:09 PM – Wednesday, May 14, 2024
Inflation eased in April, cooling to a four-year low, according to the Labor Department. The annual Consumer Price Index now stands at 2.3%, the lowest since February 2021. Month-to-month, inflation increased slightly by 0.2%. Prices for everyday items like eggs, gas, and airfare have dropped, and some grocery prices are also coming down. The market rallied on the news of both inflation and progress with China’s tariffs. However, many small businesses remain cautious. Eddie Ghabour, co-founder and CEO of Key Advisors Wealth Management, joins Alicia Summers to discuss whether this cooling inflation is here to stay.