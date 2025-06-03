Antisemitic attacks surge despite White House efforts and outcry — leaders head to D.C. for real solutions

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:21 PM – Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Amid a disturbing rise in antisemitic violence across the U.S.—including a brutal attack on a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado—leaders focused on real solutions are heading to Washington, D.C. to meet with White House officials. The Colorado attacker, now facing federal hate crime charges, is an illegal immigrant from Egypt who overstayed his visa, and the FBI is calling the assault an act of terrorism. Despite the administration and other voices trying to push back against antisemitism, the hate doesn’t seem to be cooling—in fact, it’s escalating. Foreign policy expert Harley Lippman is among those leaders meeting with White House officials, aiming to address the crisis without deepening division or fueling global tensions. He joins Alicia Summers.