OAN Staff Stephanie Myers

1:35 PM – Monday, May 5, 2025

As the world rapidly adopts artificial intelligence technologies, energy demand is skyrocketing as President Trump prepares the nation’s grid for this demand by prioritizing domestic oil and natural gas production, infrastructure development, and regulatory reform.

One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with the President of the Consumer Energy Alliance, David Holt, about his energy policies with regard to AI development.

