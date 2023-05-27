Alicia Summers speaks with a financial expert about the debt ceiling debacle and other top economic stories

OAN’s Alicia Summers
6:41 AM – Saturday, May 27, 2023
The debt ceiling debate has really come down to one thing, spending. House speaker McCarthy says they’re close but no deal yet. Republicans passed a bill raising the debt ceiling while cutting spending and reallocating funds. They want to claw back COVID funds and the massive funding increase for the IRS, as well as put an end to the student loan forgiveness program. But democrats want to raise the limit with no cuts. David Wright, President and owner of “Wright Financial Group” joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to weigh in on the debt debacle and other top economic stories.
