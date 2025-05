OAN Staff Stephanie Myers

1:28 PM – Monday, May 5, 2025

New reports continue to show daily border crossings continuing to plunge, falling 95% since President Trump took office.

The Department of Homeland Security says it’s targeting the worst of the worst, with 75% of their arrests being criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges.

One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons about ICE’S enforcement operations.

