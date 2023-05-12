A no-cost resource that helps parents recognize the presence of porn within schools and provides guidance on how to take appropriate action.

OAN Alicia Summers

1:20 PM – Friday, May 12, 2023

Parents may not be aware of big issues in schools, including parental secrecy policies on gender identity and inappropriate content such as porn in books. It’s difficult for parents to ensure a safe and healthy environment for their child’s education, but there are tools available to help.

Capitol Resource Institute’s new book-check is a free resource that guides parents through removing obscene materials from their local public school.

President of the Institute, Karen England joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss

