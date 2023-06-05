A new video produced by Netflix star and Egardwatchco Watch Co. founder and CEO Ilan Srulovicz, captures some of the concerns many athletes are having

OAN’s Alicia Summers

3:28 PM – Monday, June 5, 2023

You have probably noticed the rise of woke corporate America and cancel culture, people being shamed for following the science, scared to speak the truth, and intimidated into silence.

But now more and more woman are standing up to say enough is enough, allowing men to compete in women’s sports, among other things, is not only a slap in the face to females, it’s erasing them.

A new video produced by Netflix star and Watch Co. founder and CEO Ilan Srulovicz, captures some of the concerns many athletes are having and joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss his anti-woke message to corporate America.

