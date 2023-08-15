45th President Indicted for 4th Time: Trump Teases Exoneration Evidence

OAN’s Alicia Summers

5:48 PM – Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The 45th president has been indicted for the 4th time this year, as anticipated. Trump denies any wrongdoing in Georgia and has teased a forthcoming report that he claims will lead to new charges being dropped and result in his ‘complete exoneration.’ Attorney and strategic policy and legal consultant, Lee Steinhauer weighs in on the latest legal battle and the so-called “fictitious document” that was posted online and then taken down. However, it displayed the exact charges against Trump in the Georgia incitement case before the grand jury even voted. The District Attorney deflected that question last night.

