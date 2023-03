OAN Newsroom

3:40 PM PT – Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Four Americans who crossed into Mexico from Brownsville, Texas, were kidnapped . Authorities say two of the 4 are dead. Officials believe the group was targeted by mistake, with the kidnappers believing they were Haitian drug smugglers.

One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Victor Avila, former ICE- HSI agent about the incident and his warning to Americans.