100 Days In: Economic Momentum Meets Market Jitters

OAN’s Alicia Summers
4:35 PM – Tuesday, April 29, 2025
The White House is marking President Trump’s first 100 days by touting economic momentum—cooling inflation, cheaper gas and eggs, trillions in new private investment, and strong private sector job growth. Deregulation and on-shoring are helping drive manufacturing back to the U.S. But on that same day, consumer confidence plunged to a five-year low, rattled by market volatility, tariff concerns, and lingering inflation fears. The administration quickly responded—offering tariff relief to U.S. automakers, including credits to offset the 25% duty on imported cars and parts, with hopes of boosting domestic production. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says tariff revenue could help fund tax relief, and that a trade deal with India is “very close,” with major talks also underway with South Korea and Japan. And while Walmart has committed $350 billion to American-made goods, Amazon hasn’t followed suit. Joining Alicia Summer to break it all down—Mindy McIntosh, Founder and CEO of McIntosh & Associates.