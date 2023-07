Filmmaker and Co-Founder, The Truth About Cancer, Charlene Bollinger discusses her new series “Remedy” coming out on July 26th. It is expected to provide life-saving knowledge, real hope, and tangible remedies for individuals who have suffered vaccine damage resulting from the CDC shot recommendations.



