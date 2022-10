Ryan Helfenbein joined “In Focus with Addison Smith” to discuss Vanderbilt Childrens Hospital’s announcement that they will be halting transgender surgeries for minors after mounting criticism sparked by an investigative report from Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh.

Helfenbein and Smith also discuss Cori Bush’s grim story in which she alleges that nurses ignored her request to not follow through with an abortion when she went to the clinic at 19-years-old.