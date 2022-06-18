Video show 2 missing US Veterans captured in Ukraine

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:33 PM PT – Saturday, June 18 2022

Russian State Media released video of two US Veterans captured in Ukraine. The video appeared to show the two American’s deemed missing, 39-year-old Alex Drueke and 27-year-old Andy Huynh. This confirmed they were taken captive by Russian Forces.

The US Government has yet to confirm it’s authenticity, but Drueke’s mother told The Guardian that the video gives her “great hope.” She said it seemed to be her son. In another clip he can be heard saying “I am against war” in Russian.

“Mom, I just want to let you know that I’m alive and I hope to be back home as soon as I can,” Drueke said in the video. “So love Diesel for me, love you.”

Captured #US mercenary Alexander J Drueke now says that he is against war. He is former member of 74D MOS (army classification for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialists CBRN). What is chemical expert doing in Ukraine?#Kharkov #Russia pic.twitter.com/dUliqJX7mI — Luka (@Luka_zgd) June 17, 2022

The pair reportedly went missing on June 9, when their group came under heavy fire by Russian troops in Kharkiv. Huynh said Ukrainian Forces asked them to cover their retreat.

“when we were covering them the Russian Forces over-ran our position,” Huynh stated. “We had to fully retreat. One of my colleagues and I waited three hours in a fighting hole just to make sure the coast was clear. After those three hours we ended up walking through the woods for about five hours, we eventually got on to a road, when we surrendered to Russian Forces.”

This comes amid reports that a third American who volunteered to fight in Ukraine has gone missing. The family of former Marine Corps Officer Grady Kurpasi has confirmed he’s been missing since late April to multiple outlets. His wife told CNN the State Department is treating Kurpasi as missing in action.

Meanwhile, Russia has insisted any foreign fighters in Ukraine will be considered mercenaries. Two British war prisoners and one from Morocco were sentenced to death by a Dontesk Court and state media noted “the stakes for Drueke and Huynh are high.”

Nevertheless, the families of those captured continue to plea for humane treatment, while the government works to secure their release.

