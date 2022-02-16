Victoria enters exclusive negotiations for 2026 Commonwealth Games



(Reuters) – Victoria has been granted an exclusive negotiating period for the hosting of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the Australian state announced on Wednesday.

State capital Melbourne hosted the 2006 Commonwealth Games but premier Daniel Andrews said the 2026 edition would be held in regional cities if Victoria’s bid is successful.

“Victoria is Australia’s sporting state, and, if awarded, the 2026 Commonwealth Games would demonstrate to the world a new way to deliver the competition,” he said.

“We would hope to have the majority of events in our regional cities – to display the best of Victoria, create jobs and housing and infrastructure that will deliver for the long term.”

Australia most recently hosted the multi-sport gathering for mostly former British colonies on the Gold Coast in 2018.

The English city of Birmingham is due to host the 2022 edition from July 28 to Aug. 8.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)