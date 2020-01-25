Trending

Vice President Pence’s daughter speaks out on pro-life movement

Photo of Charlotte Pence Bond, Screengrab via Daily Caller official interview.

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:30 PM PT — Saturday, January 25, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence’s daughter Charlotte is calling the pro-life movement pro-woman. During a recent interview, she said the pro-life movement can be a place of support and encouragement for women, especially for those who had abortions and feel guilt or depression as a result.

She also said being pro-choice sends a message of defeat to women who chose adoption or to become single mothers instead.

“Pro-life is pro-women. It can be a place that we encourage women, we don’t shame them. We point them in the right directions to make a decision that’s going to be better for them psychologically for the rest of their life.” – Charlotte Pence Bond, Daughter of Vice President Mike Pence

Pence Bond went on to say she was inspired by the president’s speech at the ‘March for Life’ event.

RELATED: President Trump Becomes First President To Speak At ‘March For Life’ Rally In D.C.

Anti-abortion activists march with a banner and signs during the “March for Life” rally near the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE