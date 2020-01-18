Vice President Pence to tour Iowa before joining President Trump for Des Moines rally

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:05 PM PT — Saturday, January 18, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a bus tour in Iowa later this month before joining the president for a rally in Des Moines. On Saturday, the Trump campaign announced Pence’s bus tour will begin in Sioux City on January 30th.

The vice president will speak at an ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ event in Sioux City, a ‘Veterans for Trump’ event in Council Bluffs and later join the president for a rally at Drake University.

Pence recently spoke at a ‘Latinos for Trump’ event in Florida, where he galvanized support for the president.

“The truth is, because of the leadership of this president, our strong allies in the Congress of the United States and the strong support of Americans from every community, including the Latino community, we’re succeeding like never before,” he said. “The truth is, we’ve made America great again.”

His visit and the president’s rally will come four days before the state’s caucuses.

Meanwhile, Pence has insisted the Democrats’ case against the president will backfire. On Friday, the vice president said Americans are tired of impeachment and can see through Democrats’ agenda.

He believes the entire impeachment process will result in serious consequences for the left. He predicted President Trump will get reelected and the left will lose legitimacy.

“For the last three years, Democrats have been trying to overturn the will of the American people in the 2016 election. First it was the Mueller investigation, Russia collusion, then we found out no collusion, no obstruction — case closed. And yet, Democrats just continued in their headlong rush to impeach the president, and I think the American people see through it. We know the Senate will do its work, and the president will be acquitted.”

– Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States

The vice president went on to say he stands by the accomplishments of the Trump administration and maintained that the real verdict will come this fall.

