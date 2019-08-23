Vice President Pence promotes USMCA trade deal during recent visit to Utah

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:48 AM PT — Friday, August 23, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence called on lawmakers to support USMCA trade deal during his recent visit to Utah. During a speaking event in Salt Lake City Thursday, Pence said Mexico and Canada have shown their support for the accord and now its up to Congress to put it into effect.

The vice president also commended Utah congressman Ben McAdams, who was at the event, for being one of several Democrat representatives to call on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to approve the deal.

During his remarks, Pence said the trade agreement will directly benefit for Utah workers.

“More than 50,000 jobs here in the state of Utah depend on exports — Utah already exports more than $2.5 billion in goods services to Canada and Mexico,” he stated. “That’s nearly 20% of all of Utah’s exports every single year, and under the USMCA, I can tell ya, those numbers are only going to grow.”

Canada has been working to formally sign off on the deal since June after Mexico ratified it the same month.