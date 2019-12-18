Vice President Mike Pence visits Michigan for ‘Workers for Trump’ event

OAN Newsroom

Vice President Mike Pence was in Michigan for a bus tour ahead of President Trump’s Wednesday night rally. Pence spoke at a ‘Workers for Trump’ event in Saginaw, where he said four more years of President Trump means more jobs and judges.

Vice President @Mike_Pence in Saginaw, Michigan: "The last president actually said,…'what magic wand do you have?' Well, we didn't need a magic wand, we just needed President Donald Trump in the White House." pic.twitter.com/6apmi8SJkv — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 18, 2019

He also called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for pursuing impeachment without bipartisan support and said the only bipartisan votes will be votes against it. The vice president slammed the forthcoming vote on articles of impeachment as a “disgrace” and warned of what it means for the country moving forward.

“Tonight after a sham investigation, do nothing Democrats are actually going to vote on a partisan impeachment, seeking to overturn the will of the American people,” stated Vice President Pence. “I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: Today’s vote in the House of Representatives is a disgrace and it sets a dangerous precedent for our country.”

The vice president will join President Trump in Battle Creek on Wednesday night for a ‘Merry Christmas’ rally.

Around 10,000 people are expected to attend the event, which will be held at the Kellogg Arena. Michigan is seen as an important state ahead of the 2020 elections since Democrats are hoping to win it back after it flipped from blue to red in 2016.

