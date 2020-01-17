Vice President Mike Pence visits Florida for ‘Latinos for Trump’ rally

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:15 PM PT — Friday, January 17, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the battleground state of Florida to deliver the keynote speech at a ‘Latinos for Trump’ event. On Thursday, Pence appealed to evangelical Latino voters and highlighted the importance of President Trump’s reelection bid.

It was great to be with @KarenPence, @MarioDB and so many incredible Americans in Kissimmee at a rally for one of the most exciting coalitions in our 2020 campaign: Latinos for Trump! pic.twitter.com/dT0SonQsii — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 17, 2020

During the rally, he galvanized support for the president as hundreds of attendees chanted “four more years!”

“2016 was about promises made, 2020 is about promises kept. The truth is, because of the leadership of this president, our strong allies in the Congress of the United States and the strong support of Americans from every community, including the Latino community, we’re succeeding like never before. The truth is, we’ve made America great again.”

– Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States

Kissimmee has a high percentage of Puerto Rican Americans. The vice president touched on the hurricanes and recent back-to-back earthquakes that have devastated the island as it continues to rebuild.

“After those terrible hurricanes devastated the island, the president allocated a total of $44 billion to help our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico recover,” stated Pence. “I’m proud to announce those funds have already been used to rebuild over a 100,000 homes in Puerto Rico.”

Prior to the event, President Trump signed a major disaster declaration for the island, which will allow it to collect $8.2 billion in aid.

“Our message to Puerto Rican Americans is this: we’re with you today,” said Pence. “We’ll be with you tomorrow, and we’ll be with you until the day Puerto Rico rebuilds bigger and better than ever.”

The Sunshine State’s Hispanic and Latino voters are particularly important to President Trump’s reelection campaign, as they make up nearly a quarter of the state’s population.

“We’re going to get four more years, and Latinos for Trump are going to lead the way,” reiterated the vice president.

Former Florida Rep. Bob Cortes, who also attended the event, said Latino support for the president stemmed from his work on the economy and his socially conservative views. He added, “Minorities like myself are benefiting from President Trump’s leadership.”