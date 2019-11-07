Vice President Mike Pence denies anonymous op-ed author claim

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:14 PM PT — Thursday, November 7, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence’s team is rejecting an anonymous claim he supported removing the president from office under the 25th Amendment. A spokeswoman took to Twitter Thursday, where she slammed the report as “fake news.”

Her response came after The Huffington Post obtained an excerpt from an upcoming tell-all book about the inner workings at the White House. Senior officials were reportedly confident Pence would back ousting the president if most of the cabinet agreed. The conversations allegedly took place after the firing of former FBI Director Comey.

While speaking in New Hampshire on Thursday, the vice president said the allegations are not true.

“The very notion of this anonymous (report) is just appalling to me,” stated Pence. “Those rumors — I dismissed them several years ago and I’m happy to dismiss them without qualification today.”

The anonymous author of the book is reportedly the same official who wrote an op-ed last year, which claimed top White House officials doubted the president’s fitness for office.

The vice president visited New Hampshire to officially file paperwork to have President Trump’s name on the state’s GOP primary ballot. Pence signed the documents and paid the entry fee Thursday at the state House in Concord.

The president won New Hampshire’s Republican primary four years ago, but lost the state in the general election. Pence said he looks forward to campaigning in the Granite State during the 2020 race.

“It’s such a privilege for me, as Vice President, to come to New Hampshire today and place the name of Donald J. Trump back on the Republican primary ballot,” stated Pence.

The president is expected to face at least three GOP challengers in New Hampshire, including former Governors Bill Weld and Mark Sanford as well as former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh.