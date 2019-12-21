Veteran infielder Kinsler to retire after 14 seasons



Veteran infielder Ian Kinsler will retire after 14 major league seasons, with one year remaining on his contract, and make a move into the San Diego Padres front office, The Athletic reported Friday.

Kinsler, 37, was still owed $4.25 million for 2020 and is expected to work out a settlement with the Padres before moving into an unspecified management role.

“I just felt this is the end,” said Kinsler, who acknowledged a herniated cervical disk as part of the reason he is leaving the game, according to the report. “I gave it everything I had. It’s time to do something else.”

In stints with the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox and Padres, Kinsler batted .269 with 257 home runs and 909 RBIs. He was a four-time All-Star and won two Gold Glove Awards.

In his first season with the Padres in 2019, Kinsler batted just .217 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs over 87 games.

