FILE PHOTO: Power-generating wind turbines are seen at the Lake Turkana Wind Power project (LTWP) in Loiyangalani district, Marsabit County, northern Kenya, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Power-generating wind turbines are seen at the Lake Turkana Wind Power project (LTWP) in Loiyangalani district, Marsabit County, northern Kenya, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo

November 29, 2021

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Vestas likely suffered a ransomware attack on November 19 but almost all of its IT systems are now up and running again, the world’s largest wind turbine maker said on Monday.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)