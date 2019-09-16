‘Very difficult’ for China’s economy to maintain 6% growth: Premier Li



FILE PHOTO - A man works at a production base of China Construction Steel Structure Corp Ltd (CSCEC Steel) in Meishan, Sichuan province, China September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer FILE PHOTO - A man works at a production base of China Construction Steel Structure Corp Ltd (CSCEC Steel) in Meishan, Sichuan province, China September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

September 16, 2019

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said it would be “very difficult” for China’s economy to grow at a rate of 6% or more because of the high base from which it was starting and the complicated international backdrop.

The world’s No.2 economy faced “certain downward pressure” due to slowing global growth as well as the rise of protectionism and unilateralism, Li said in an interview with Russian media which was published on the Chinese government’s website, gov.cn.

(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Wang Jing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)