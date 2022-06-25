Vermont Police attacked with excavator

OAN NEWSROOM

The parents of burglary suspect are in custody after they impeded their son’s arrest. Tallman’s parents tried to stop officers from arresting their son as Troopers Skylar Velasquez and Gabe Schrauf arrived at the scene.

“They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one,” stated Matt Dalley, Vermont State Police Capt.

Dashcam footage shows Vermont State Police attempting to arrest 24-year-old Brandon Tallman on burglary and assault charges. The suspect’s mom Amy Tallman got into a scuffle with the arresting officers, while the suspect’s dad Wayne Tallman lowered the boom of an excavator and swung the bucket at the troopers. While Daley was not there that day, he said the troopers made good decisions

“It was a dangerous situation that you guys were put in,” Capt. Daley said. “In the end you came out on top. You effected the arrest. You guys both came home that night and that’s the goal of why we went there.”

Last week, two troopers found themselves in an unexpected and dangerous situation when they went to a home in Hardwick to arrest a suspect in an assault and burglary case. Thankfully, this incident ended with the subjects in custody, and no injuries to anyone involved. pic.twitter.com/TqnGvm71Px — Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) June 23, 2022

Brandon Tallman pleaded not guilty to charges and was released on bail. His is dad Wayne Tallman is being held without bail on charges, including attempted second degree murder. The wife faces charges for impeding an officer.