Verizon withdraws from RSA conference on coronavirus concerns



FILE PHOTO: The Verizon store in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking FILE PHOTO: The Verizon store in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

February 21, 2020

(Reuters) – Verizon Communications Inc <VZ.N> has pulled out of the RSA cyber security conference due to coronavirus-related concerns, the organizer said https://www.rsaconference.com/novel-coronavirus-update on Friday.

RSA also said that AT&T Cybersecurity will not participate in the conference, taking the total number of companies that have pulled out to fourteen. These include six from China, seven from the United States and one from Canada.

Last week, International Business Machines Corp <IBM.N> also withdrew from the conference on similar concerns.

The coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed more than 2,200 people so far on the Chinese mainland.

The event is scheduled to take place in San Francisco between Feb. 24–28.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)