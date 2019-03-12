Verizon says facing widespread text outages on East Coast



FILE PHOTO - The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO - The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 12, 2019

(Reuters) – Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it is experiencing widespread text outages on the Eastern Coast of the United States after several users complained on Twitter.

“We are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it,” Verizon’s support team said on Twitter https://twitter.com/VZWSupport/with_replies.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)