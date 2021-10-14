Verizon says majority of U.S. employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19



FILE PHOTO: A man stands next to the logo of Verizon at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A man stands next to the logo of Verizon at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

October 14, 2021

(Company clarifies number of employees impacted from 30,000 to majority of U.S. employees)

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Verizon Communications In said on Thursday that a majority of its U.S. employees must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 under President Joe Biden’s federal contractor executive order.

Verizon, a federal contractor, said it was in discussions with its unions about vaccination requirements. Verizon said retail employees and some other employees must be vaccinated by Feb. 1. Contractors, vendors, visitors and new hires who enter Verizon U.S. facilities must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1.

Verizon said some “home-based” Verizon Consumer Group are excluded. “At the moment, this does not apply to our union-represented employees as we are in discussion with the unions,” Verizon said.

“While we respect that within our workforce there are people with different beliefs and perspectives related to COVID-19 and the vaccine, we must comply with the government’s requirements, including those for federal contractors.”

A growing number of federal contractors are complying with the Dec. 8 deadline.

Union Pacific Corp, the top U.S. railroad operator, said on Wednesday it will require its 31,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated.

Last month, U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said it will require nearly all of its 18,000 employees be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

Boeing Co, another federal contractor, said on Tuesday it will require its 125,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated.

Major U.S. airlines have said they will also meet the deadline imposed on federal contractors, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines Co, JetBlue Airways Corp and Alaska Airlines, as has aircraft parts manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems.

The White House announced the Dec. 8 deadline for employees of federal contractors last month after Reuters reported it and the requirements are expected to cover millions of employees.

International Business Machines Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp have also said they will require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)