Venus inviting others to join her virtual workouts



FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2020 Venus Williams of the U.S. acknowledges spectators as she walks off court after losing the match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2020 Venus Williams of the U.S. acknowledges spectators as she walks off court after losing the match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

April 5, 2020

Venus Williams continues to welcome all interested parties to join her for workouts.

Let’s be clear; Williams is not asking fans to deviate from social distancing as the world battles the coronavirus. Rather, the seven-time Grand Slam champion is asking for others to join her live on Instagram by using the hashtag #CoachVenus for virtual workouts. She started the online program late last month to encourage others to work out.

“I’ve been doing workouts, Monday through Friday, kind of like a lunchtime break — 12 noon on my Instagram live,” the 39-year-old Williams said on “Access Hollywood.”

“It’s been an incredible experience. The feedback has been great — keeping people motivated is a part of being able to be healthy and build those healthy endorphins; getting people up and moving during the middle of the day; and helping people still have hope and still be active, stay healthy and that we’ll get through this together. I’ll be doing this until further notice!”

Williams uses common household items, such as water bottles, during her routines, meaning participants don’t need any special workout equipment. She is occasionally joined virtually by sister Serena Williams and actress/comedian Amy Schumer.

–Field Level Media