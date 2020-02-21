Venezuela’s Rojas sets world indoor triple jump record



(Reuters) – Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas broke the world indoor triple jump record with 15.43 meters at a meeting in Madrid on Friday.

The twice world champion set the mark with her final jump, adding seven centimeters to Russian Tatyana Lebedeva’s record which had stood since 2004.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)