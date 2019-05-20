Venezuela’s Maduro proposes early elections for opposition-run congress



Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets people next to his wife Cilia Flores during a rally in support of the government in Caracas, Venezuela May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets people next to his wife Cilia Flores during a rally in support of the government in Caracas, Venezuela May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday proposed early elections for the National Assembly, which is run by the opposition.

The opposition won a majority in the legislative body in a late 2015 vote, and the next congressional elections are currently scheduled for late 2020.

(Reporting by Caracas Newsroom, Luc Cohen; editing by Grant McCool)