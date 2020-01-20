Trending

Venezuela’s Guaido to meet top EU diplomat in Brussels

Venezuela's National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a session of Venezuela's National Assembly taking place in an amphitheatre in Caracas
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, holds a session of Venezuela's National Assembly taking place in an amphitheatre in Caracas, Venezuela January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

January 20, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will come to Brussels on Wednesday to hold talks with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Borrell told a news conference.

Recognized as Venezuela’s president by more than 50 countries including the United States and most European Union members, Guaido has already defied a travel ban by going on Sunday to Colombia where he is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a regional conference.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

