Venezuelan opposition urges UN human rights chief to expose Maduro’s crimes

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:35 AM PT — Friday, June 21, 2019

Venezuela’s opposition leader is urging a top UN official to investigate the abuse of human rights by the Maduro regime. This comes as dozens of protesters took to the streets of Caracas to demand that the Maduro regime release all political prisoners.

UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrived in Venezuela this week for talks with embattled leader Nicolas Maduro and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido.

Bachelet said she is looking into the allegations of political kidnappings and torture. Protesters urged the UN official to shed light on Maduro’s repressions for the whole world to see.

“Michel Bachelet must fulfill the political part of her visit. She has access to the Maduro government and she can demand from the regime a safe release of political prisoners, and demand to stop the repressions.,” stated Alfredo Romero, executive director of Foro Penal Venezolano. “The relatives are here to demand justice from the UN envoy for human rights, the highest authority on human rights in the world.”

The Guaido cabinet said Bachelet could have been presented with a one-sided and unrealistic view of the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela.