Venezuelan opposition leader Guevara welcome at dialogue, Maduro says



FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara speaks to the media after leaving "El Helicoide", a detention centre of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), where he had been imprisoned after he was charged with terrorism, treason, and an attack on constitutional order, in Caracas, Venezuela August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

August 16, 2021

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara, who was released from jail over the weekend, would be welcome as a delegate at the negotiation process underway between the government and opposition, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Vivian Sequera; Writing by Luc Cohen)