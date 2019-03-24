Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido organizing public sector unions strike

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:03 AM PT — Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is opening talks with the nation’s trade unions regarding the possibility of holding a nationwide strike.

On Tuesday, Guaido said he is working with unions of public sector workers, who he believes are secretly not supportive of the Maduro regime.

This comes after Guaido returned from his trip to Colombia and vowed to mount pressure on embattled President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

Guaido stressed a union strike could be a deadly blow to the corrupt regime.

“Here we not only came to meet, we came to take action to achieve it…the demands of each of the unions, but also understanding that nothing will be effective until we achieve change definitively in Venezuela,” he stated. “Here in Venezuela the game has changed, here the people of Venezuela are in charge.”

The said Venezuelan opposition leader said the upcoming strike would be announced over the coming few days.