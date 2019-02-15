Trending

Venezuelan Authorities Clash With Protesters Along Colombian Border

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:15 PM PT — Sat. Feb. 23, 2019

The Venezuelan National Guard clashes with citizens in a town along the Colombian border.

According to reports on Saturday, tensions were flaring as residents of the border town defied government orders and began removing barricades from a border bridge.

Venezuelan officials imposed a travel ban between their country and Colombia as President Nicolas Maduro has refused to allow humanitarian aid into the country.

Demonstrators push away a bus that was torched during clashes with the Bolivarian National Guard in Urena, Venezuela, near the border with Colombia, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Venezuela’s National Guard fired tear gas on residents clearing a barricaded border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia on Saturday, heightening tensions over blocked humanitarian aid that opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to bring into the country over objections from President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Meanwhile, Venezuelans and Colombians gathered at a border bridge to urge authorities to allow humanitarian aid into the country.

Maduro has repeatedly refused to acknowledge Venezuela’s need for aid, saying it’s a plot by the U.S. to seize his power.

On Saturday, Interim President Juan Guaido arrived at the border region with supporters, vowing to personally ensure the aid enters Venezuela.

