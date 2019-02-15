Venezuelan Authorities Clash With Protesters Along Colombian Border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:15 PM PT — Sat. Feb. 23, 2019

The Venezuelan National Guard clashes with citizens in a town along the Colombian border.

According to reports on Saturday, tensions were flaring as residents of the border town defied government orders and began removing barricades from a border bridge.

Venezuelan officials imposed a travel ban between their country and Colombia as President Nicolas Maduro has refused to allow humanitarian aid into the country.

Meanwhile, Venezuelans and Colombians gathered at a border bridge to urge authorities to allow humanitarian aid into the country.

Maduro has repeatedly refused to acknowledge Venezuela’s need for aid, saying it’s a plot by the U.S. to seize his power.

On Saturday, Interim President Juan Guaido arrived at the border region with supporters, vowing to personally ensure the aid enters Venezuela.