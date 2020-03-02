Venezuela says PDVSA managers collaborated with U.S.; relatives demand release



FILE PHOTO: State oil company PDVSA's logo is seen at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela, May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

March 2, 2020

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela on Monday said it had arrested two managers at state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, alleging that they sent confidential information to the U.S. government.

Relatives of the two managers, as well as some prominent supporters of the ruling socialist party, took to social media over the weekend to say they were innocent and argue they were being targeted for denouncing corruption within the company. A march on Monday was planned to demand their release.

In a statement broadcast on state television, a commission appointed by socialist President Nicolas Maduro to restructure the OPEC nation’s oil industry said authorities on Friday detained Alfredo Chirinos and Aryenis Torrealba, who were managers in the company’s supply and trading department.

“Both officials are responsible for the delivery of strategic, sensitive and confidential information to the U.S. government, so it can attack our oil industry,” the commission said in a statement, without providing evidence.

Reuters had previously reported their arrests, which took place after the United States ramped up sanctions on PDVSA and some of its trading partners. Washington has been pressuring Venezuela to oust Maduro, who it calls a corrupt dictator usurping power after rigging a 2018 re-election vote.

A statement posted online signed by relatives and friends of Chirinos and Torrealba, who are a couple, described their arrest as a “witch hunt.”

“We support President Nicolas Maduro’s determination to confront these mafias, and that is why we demand an immediate correction to this procedure against Alfredo and Aryenis, and for the true corrupt ones be placed behind bars,” the statement read.

The statement said they were being detained by the Directorate for Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) in Caracas, and had not been given the right to an attorney or to communicate with their relatives.

“The attorney general must speak out soon,” Walter Martinez, a prominent Venezuelan journalist with a show on pro-government state television, wrote on Twitter. “This uncertainty cannot continue. And independent on everything, they should be allowed to communicate with their families.”

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)