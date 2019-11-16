Venezuela opposition protests revive, demonstrators call for new leadership

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:08 PM PT — Saturday, November 16, 2019

Protesters in Venezuela continue to call for socialist President Nicolás Maduro to step down. On Saturday, supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaidó gathered in Caracas to show the Venezuelan government there is still support for a change in leadership.

Venezuela nos reclama y es nuestro momento como ciudadanos de insistir hasta que el poder de las armas esté del lado de la constitución y abandone al dictador. ¡Lucharemos hasta alcanzar nuestros objetivos! Aquí nadie se rinde porque vamos a seguir #HastaLograrlo! pic.twitter.com/D7vCNBiKD7 — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) November 16, 2019

Guaido has called for renewed protests as his nearly year-long campaign to oust Maduro continues.

Those opposed to the regime stated they will continue to fight against socialist repression so that their children can one day return to the country.

“I want my children to come back — I want a free Venezuela, like before,” stated one protester. “Now there’s nothing, people are starving to death — I come here to fight for a free Venezuela.”

Reports indicated support for opposition leader Juan Guaido is dwindling and little change has been made to oust Maduro. More planned protests will test if Guaido can still rally significant support.