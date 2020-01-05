Trending

Venezuela National Assembly opts not to reelect Juan Guaido

National Assembly President Juan Guaido, Venezuela’s opposition leader, climbs the fence in a failed attempt to enter the compound of the Assembly, as he and other opposition lawmakers are blocked from entering a session to elect new Assembly leadership in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:10 PM PT — Sunday, January 5, 2020

New reports out of Venezuela said Juan Guaido, the internationally recognized interim president of the country, has been ousted as the leader of the opposition assembly. The news came after Guaido sought endorsement from opposition lawmakers and attempted to unseat Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Luis Parra was sworn in as the parliament’s new leader while police blocked Guaido, along with several other lawmakers, from entering the building in the capital city of Caracas.

The ousted leader and his team declared the move a “parliamentary coup” by the Maduro regime.

“The dictatorship continues to insist on prohibiting access for parliamentarians and the free press,” said Guaido. “We’re going to make every effort for the press to go in, as well as every effort for parliamentarians to enter.”

Parra was expelled last month from the opposition party amid accusations of corruption, which he has denied. Guaido previously vowed to investigate Parra for advocating for a businessman linked to the Maduro government.

Lawmaker Luis Parra speaks to the press after many opposition lawmakers, including Assembly President Juan Guaidó, were blocked by police from entering the day’s session to elect new leadership, where Parra was sworn-in as Assembly president, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrea Hernandez Briceño)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE