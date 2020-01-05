Venezuela National Assembly opts not to reelect Juan Guaido

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:10 PM PT — Sunday, January 5, 2020

New reports out of Venezuela said Juan Guaido, the internationally recognized interim president of the country, has been ousted as the leader of the opposition assembly. The news came after Guaido sought endorsement from opposition lawmakers and attempted to unseat Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Luis Parra was sworn in as the parliament’s new leader while police blocked Guaido, along with several other lawmakers, from entering the building in the capital city of Caracas.

Em Caracas hoje, Maduro tenta impedir, à força, votação legítima na Assembleia Nacional e reeleição de Juan Guaidó para a presidência da AN e do gov interino, crucial p/ a redemocratização do país. Brasil não reconhecerá qualquer resultado dessa violência e afronta à democracia. pic.twitter.com/M0g6CKztgx — Ernesto Araújo (@ernestofaraujo) January 5, 2020

The ousted leader and his team declared the move a “parliamentary coup” by the Maduro regime.

“The dictatorship continues to insist on prohibiting access for parliamentarians and the free press,” said Guaido. “We’re going to make every effort for the press to go in, as well as every effort for parliamentarians to enter.”

Parra was expelled last month from the opposition party amid accusations of corruption, which he has denied. Guaido previously vowed to investigate Parra for advocating for a businessman linked to the Maduro government.