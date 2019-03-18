Venezuela may divert U.S.-bound oil to Russia, says Jose generator back online



March 18, 2019

BAKU (Reuters) – Venezuela’s oil minister and president of state-run oil company PDVSA, Manuel Quevedo, said on Monday that the country may divert oil initially bound for the United States to Russia or other countries.

Speaking at a gathering of OPEC and non-OPEC oil ministers in Baku, Azerbaijan, Quevedo added that the generator at Venezuela’s primary Jose oil terminal was now working after a blackout that halted crude exports last week.

Quevedo said Caracas would decide where to ship its own oil and that its main goal was to strengthen ties with Russia, with which he pledged to abide by oil supply contracts.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing By Noah Browning; Editing by Dale Hudson)