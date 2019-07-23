Venezuela experiences massive blackout

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:27 AM PT — Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Venezuela was hit with a massive blackout this week, leaving many parts of the South American nation without power.

Over a dozen states were reportedly effected by the power outage Monday, which is also said to have hit 94-percent of the country’s telecommunications infrastructure.

According to a statement by the Venezuelan government, power has been restored to Caracas and four states have seen a partial return of power. Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro is blaming the blackout on an alleged “electromagnetic attack.”

Opposition leader Juan Guaido is calling the blackout a “humanitarian catastrophe,” and has attributed Venezuela’s economic crisis for the disrepair of the power grid.