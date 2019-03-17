Vela’s second goal gives LAFC 2-2 draw at NYCFC



March 17, 2019

Carlos Vela scored his second goal of the game on a penalty kick in the 76th minute as visiting Los Angeles FC remained unbeaten by rallying for a 2-2 draw over winless New York City FC on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Vela helped LAFC improve to 2-0-1 by recording his fourth career two-goal game and scored on the penalty kick after NYCFC defender Ben Sweat took down Latif Blessing in the center of the box.

He scored his second goal of the season in the 42nd minute and then became the sixth player in the league to reach three goals.

Vela improved to 5-for-5 all-time on penalty kicks when he got NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson to move to his left. As Johnson moved, Vela hammered the shot into the wide-open right side of the net.

LAFC nearly won the game right before stoppage time expired but Adama Diomande’s left footed shot from the center of the box sailed just wide.

Alexandru Mitrita scored his first goal with NYCFC in the 39th minute and Alexander Ring scored his second goal of the season in the 62nd minute.

Despite controlling possession for 61 percent of the match, NYCFC settled for its third straight tie in a physical game that featured 31 fouls and eight yellow cards.

LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller made four saves while Johnson stopped two shots.

NYCFC took a 1-0 lead when Mitrita avoided a tackle, sped past defender Jordan Harvey, made an inside move on Walker Zimmerman and lifted a right-footed shot from the right side of the box past Miller.

Two minutes later, Mitrita had a shot go off the crossbar.

Moments after Mitrita missed his second goal, LAFC tied the game by capitalizing on a turnover by NYCFC defender Maxime Chanot near midfield. Blessing gained possession and found a streaking Vela, who eluded Mitrita and lifted a left-footed shot from the right side of the box into the net.

Ring made it 2-1 when he hammered a right-footed shot inside the near post.

–Field Level Media