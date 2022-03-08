Vatican told Lavrov bombings in Ukraine must stop, humanitarian corridors guaranteed



FILE PHOTO: Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin makes a national statement on the second day of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin makes a national statement on the second day of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The Vatican’s Secretary of State told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a phone call on Tuesday that the Holy See wants armed attacks in Ukraine to stop and humanitarian corridors to be guaranteed.

A Vatican statement said Cardinal Pietro Parolin also repeated the Vatican’s willingness “to do anything” to help bring about peace.

