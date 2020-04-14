Value of China’s farm imports from U.S. were $5.05 billion in first quarter: customs



FILE PHOTO: Customs officers inspect a shipment of sorghum from the U.S. on a cargo ship at the port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China February 11, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Customs officers inspect a shipment of sorghum from the U.S. on a cargo ship at the port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China February 11, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

April 14, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China brought in 35.56 billion yuan ($5.05 billion) worth of farm goods from the United States in the first three months of 2020, according to customs data.

China brought in 7.81 million tonnes of soybeans from the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

Shipments of U.S. pork to China during the same period of time came in at 168,000 tonnes.

Imports of U.S. cotton were at 124,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Hallie Gu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)