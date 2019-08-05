Valero Port Arthur, Texas, refinery shuts HCU, SRU for overhaul: sources



HOUSTON (Reuters) – Valero Energy Corp shut a hydrocracking unit (HCU) and sulfur recovery unit (SRU) at its 335,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 45,000-bpd 942 HCU is scheduled to be shut until mid-September while the 545 SRU will be out of production for about 25 days, the sources said.

