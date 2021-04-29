Trending

Vaccine maker BioNTech looking into reports of heart inflammation

FILE – In this March 27, 2021 file photo a laboratory worker simulates the workflow in a cleanroom of the BioNTech Corona vaccine production in Marburg, Germany, during a media day. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:43 AM PT – Thursday, April 29, 2020

BioNTech is investigating reports of potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines. The German start-up is seeking additional details after Israel reported several cases of heart inflammation in patients who received the Pfizer vaccine, which BioNTech produces alongside the German pharmaceutical firm.

The condition, also known as miocarditis, is a swelling of the heart muscle, which causes the organ to perform abnormally and can lead to more serious illness. According to BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin, the reports seem to be anecdotal and not representative of a wider trend as of now.

“So such symptoms must always be well documented and the severity must also be documented,” he explained. “But what we have already done is to go into our databases because we get data…over 200 million people have been vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon reported earlier this week it’s tracking 14 cases of heart inflammation experienced by military patients after receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

