Vaccine maker BioNTech looking into reports of heart inflammation

UPDATED 9:43 AM PT – Thursday, April 29, 2020

BioNTech is investigating reports of potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines. The German start-up is seeking additional details after Israel reported several cases of heart inflammation in patients who received the Pfizer vaccine, which BioNTech produces alongside the German pharmaceutical firm.

The condition, also known as miocarditis, is a swelling of the heart muscle, which causes the organ to perform abnormally and can lead to more serious illness. According to BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin, the reports seem to be anecdotal and not representative of a wider trend as of now.

“So such symptoms must always be well documented and the severity must also be documented,” he explained. “But what we have already done is to go into our databases because we get data…over 200 million people have been vaccinated.”

This week, the first vaccines manufactured in Marburg will be distributed to various European countries! What does one of the largest COVID-19 production facilities in Europe look like? Here is “where the magic happens” https://t.co/bMKTGEsOvj — BioNTech SE (@BioNTech_Group) April 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the Pentagon reported earlier this week it’s tracking 14 cases of heart inflammation experienced by military patients after receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

