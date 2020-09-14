Vaccine hopes, global M&A boost European stocks



The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Staff The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

September 14, 2020

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) – European stocks kicked off the week on a positive note as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine and a flurry of global M&A activity overshadowed worries about a disorderly Brexit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> rose 0.4% on Monday, although the index had erased some of its opening gains. The German DAX <.GDAXI> also added 0.4%, while France’s CAC 40 <.FCHI> climbed 0.6%.

News over the weekend that AstraZeneca <AZN.L> had resumed clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine after being suspended last week sparked a wave of buying across global stocks.

However, the British drugmaker’s shares <AZN.L> were flat amid losses for the healthcare sector following moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce U.S. drug prices over the weekend.

Battered travel and leisure stocks <.SXTP> led the gains in Europe, with British Airways-owner IAG <ICAG.L> jumping 7%, and easyJet <EZJ.L> and Lufthansa <LHAG.DE> rising more than 2% each.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a strong open for Wall Street after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O> said it would buy UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan’s SoftBank Group <9984.T> for as much as $40 billion in a deal set to reshape the global semiconductor landscape.

Europe’s tech sector <.SX8P> rose 0.8%, with chipmakers STMicroelectronics <STM.PA>, AMS <AMS.S> and ASM International <ASMI.AS> up between 1% and 2%.

“The Nasdaq futures are sharply higher, and that is probably helping,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. “A half-percent move is not exactly a knock-out start for Europe, which is indicative of a more nervous environment.”

London’s exporter-heavy FTSE 100 <.FTSE> was up just 0.3% as the pound gained some ground after last week’s losing run.

Adding to fears of a messy departure for Britain from the European Union, car industries from both sides warned that failure to secure a free trade agreement would cost the sector 110 billion euros ($130 billion) in lost trade over the next five years.

France’s Dassault Aviation <AVMD.PA> jumped 11.1% to the top of STOXX 600 as Greece is set to boost its armed forces through the purchase of 18 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets and four frigates.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Immunomedics <IMMU.O> <IMMU.F> surged 102% on news Gilead Sciences <GILD.O> will acquire the U.S. biopharmaceutical company for $21 billion.

Metro <B4B.DE> rose 6.6% after EP Global Commerce, an acquisition vehicle owned by Czech and Slovak investors, launched a takeover offer for the German wholesaler’s shares.

Swedish fashion giant H&M <HMb.ST> and Zara-owner Inditex <ITX.MC> fell 2.8% and 0.3%, respectively, after Morgan Stanley downgraded to “underweight”, saying the two are the most disrupted by the pandemic among the retailers it covers.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)